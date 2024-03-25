A DAUGHTER has been reunited with her missing father after searching for him for 20 years, declaring ‘my dream has come true.’

Antonio Moncayo vanished from his home in Bilbao April 17, 2004, after falling into a deep depression, El Cierre Digital report.

His daughter, Begoña, worked tirelessly to track him down alongside the missing persons organisation SOSDesaparecidos without ever giving up hope.

The initial police report filed by Begoña’s mother in 2004 was unfortunately overlooked, leaving the family to face the difficult situation alone.

Refusing to give up, Begoña sought the help of every possible authority and insisted on DNA tests for her and her brother, which finally took place at the end of 2023.

Antonio’s disappearance had its roots in personal loss and mental illness; he was grappling with depression following the death of his best friend and had chosen to live on the streets.

His last known contact was with a fellow homeless person, after which he vanished.

Despite the dwindling hope of ever finding him, Begoña’s persistence and the support from SOS Desaparecidos and local media kept Antonio’s case alive in the public eye.

Miraculously, the Policía Nacional finally contacted Begoña on March 20 to tell her that they had found her father. He had been living in a village in Navarra under a false name.

Begoña, who was still awaiting the results of DNA tests, had not been expecting the call.

It was thanks to observant neighbours and the hard work of Begoña and SOSDesaparecidos that Anthony was finally identified.

“On March 20, I was able to talk to him on the phone, he told me that he was in shock and that he didn’t believe I had been looking for him for so long,” Begoña told El Cierre Digital.

“I have seen him with the same joy that he always had and I can’t wait to give him a hug and enjoy life together.”

“My father’s case confirms that we must always keep hope,” she continued.

“Without your [El Cierre Digital] help and that of SOS Desaparecidos this story would not have been possible.

“I would like to tell all the people who are missing to never stop fighting for what they want and not to give up.

“Although sometimes it is not like that, the happy ending can come and I, after 20 years, can say that my ending is happy.”

Antonio Moncayo is now back home with his family. He is still adjusting to his new life, but Begoña says he is ‘doing well.’

READ MORE: