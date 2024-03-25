WORK will soon be completed on a collection of jaw-dropping villas that put sustainability front and centre in a new era of environmental hazards that Andalucia faces.

Vista Lago Residences, developed by BRIGHT in the exclusive Real de la Quinta area of Marbella, will boast cutting edge design features with a deep-rooted commitment to environmental preservation.

The project, which is set to open its first villas in 2025, claimed the Best Residential Development in the World award at the International Property Awards in 2022 – so it’s little surprise that 60% have already been reserved.

The villas employ advanced techniques for recycling greywater and rainwater, significantly reducing freshwater consumption.

The development’s irrigation system, equipped with soil moisture sensors, ensures gardens are watered just as much as is needed.

Each villa boasts a photovoltaic installation, providing a substantial portion of the home’s energy needs, supported by an aerothermal heat recovery system for efficient heating and cooling.

The architects have strived to ensure that each villa achieves an A-A energy rating, incorporating increased insulation and reduced thermal bridging to minimise energy loss.

The design of Vista Lago villas maximises the use of natural light, reducing the need for artificial lighting, and all lighting fixtures are energy-efficient LEDs.

The thoughtful design extends to outdoor and communal lighting, which is carefully planned to avoid disturbing the local wildlife.

Situated in an idyllic setting with stunning views, these villas offer a lifestyle that’s both high-class and in tune with nature’s principles, making Vista Lago the epitome of sustainable luxury living on the Costa del Sol.

