FANCY travelling Andalucia? According to National Geographic these are its 12 most beautiful towns.

The south of Spain is home to many different landscapes, from sandy beaches to rolling hills.

Vejer de la Frontera is known for its fortress and stunning views. Photo: Pueblos mas bonitos de España

READ MORE: These are the 10 best rural destinations in Spain for 2024 – as they battle it out to be crowned number one

Nestled between them are some of the country’s loveliest towns, but which are the best to visit?

As part of their list of Spain’s 100 ‘rural treasures’, respected travel magazine, National Geographic, has highlighted 12 Andalucian enclaves.

Coastal province Cadiz led the way for the region, with four of its towns making the cut.

Olvera, Zahara de la Sierra, Setenil de las Bodegas and Vejer de la Frontera were all highlighted for their architecture, history and nature.

Setenil de las Bodegas has become ‘insta famous’ in the last few years thanks its overhanding rocks and impressive cave houses. Photo: Pueblos mas bonitos de España

READ MORE: This stunning beach in Spain is ‘one of the most magical places in the world’- according to Richard Branson

National Geographic described the areas as ‘a spectacular municipality perfect to enjoy rural tourism.’

Unsurprisingly, Granada was also high up on the list.

Guadix was recognised as the town with the ‘highest concentration of inhabited cave homes’.

Meanwhile, mountain towns Montefrio and Pampaneira were also highlighted for their rural charm.

Malaga contributed two towns to the list, Frigiliana and Caseres.

Frigiliana often makes such lists thanks to its white washed streets dotted with colourful flowers and enchanting natural surroundings.

Frigiliana was also recently named the best town in Spain to spend New Year’s Eve. Photo: Pueblos mas bonitos de España

READ MORE: The Spanish waterfalls that will transport you to Costa Rica

Caseres is not just beautiful but full of history, being the birthplace of famous Andalucian nationalist, Blas Infante.

Although often overlooked, Huelva also contributed one town to the list, Aracena.

This town is known for its traditional architecture, caves, castle and surrounding nature.

Cazorla, in Jaen, also made the cut.

It is home to the largest protected area in Spain, the Parque Natural de las Sierras de Cazorla, Segura y Las Villas where visitors can enjoy hiking to waterfalls, mountain biking and nature spotting.

Surrounded by olive groves and hills, Zuheros in Cordoba also made the list.

Photo: Pueblos mas bonitos de España

Finally, Cordoba’s Zuheros is small but mighty.

It has just 600 participants but plenty to explore with caves, an archaeological museum and plenty of winding streets to wander down.