SPAIN has a network of 2,941 roadside radar cameras and one in Andalucia generates an average of 217 fines per day.

Most of the cameras are fixed point units trying to catch speeding motorists, with 433 fining drivers for flouting traffic lights and 245 looking for people not wearing seat belts or illegally using a mobile phone.

The busiest camera is in Cadiz province located at kilometre 74.7 of the A-381.

It’s a section of the road at the exit of the Valdeinfierno tunnel, in the municipality of Los Barrios, where the maximum speed limit is 80 km/h.

The camera accounted for the most fines in Spain last year, totalling 79,528 sanctions.

The second camera for most fines is also on the Jerez-Los Barrios motorway, at kilometre 37.29 of the A-38.

It logged 68,321 transgressors last year- an average of 187 penalties per day.

The regions with the most speed cameras are Catalunya (721), Andalucia (372) and Castilla y Leon (333).

The Basque Country and Madrid are in fourth and fifth place with 233 and 232 radar cameras, respectively.

Sixth place is occupied by Galicia, with 182, ahead of the Valencian Community (179).

They are followed by Castilla La Mancha (135) and Aragon (107), closing the list of regions more than a 100 cameras.

