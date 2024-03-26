3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Los Alcazares with pool - € 359,000

Penthouse Los Alcázares, Murcia 3 beds 2 baths € 359,000

LA SERENA VIEW – Located in La Serena Golf, Los Alcázeres, Costa Cálida Penthouse apartment with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living/dining room, fitted kitchen, solarium of 64m2, terrace of 27m2 Price includes parking, storage room Large communal pool Stunning views of the golf course and the Mar Menor sea La Serena Golf in located in Los Alcazares in Murcia this is an ideal location as its just 1km to the beaches Mar Menor, easy access to the nearest cities of Cartagena and Murcia. Corvea airport is 30 mins away, Alicante 1-1.5 Hours Los alcazares is thriving spanish coastal town, with… See full property details