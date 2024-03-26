HEALTH authorities in Spain have issued a warning following the death of a British man in Marbella who consumed a lethal cocktail of drugs during a ‘chemsex’ party.

The unnamed Brit, 32, tested positive for eight different narcotic substances – MDA, MDMA, amphetamines, methamphetamine, cocaine, GHB, sildenafil and diazepam – after a drug-fuelled orgy on the Costa del Sol.

According to investigators, the man had travelled to Marbella to spend a weekend in Marbella with three others he had met via an online app.

The group commenced on a weekend of ‘chemsex’, a form of sexual activity under the influence of drugs, popular amongst gay and bisexual men, which can often result in extraordinarily long sex sessions lasting for hours or even days.

‘Chemsex’ parties are associated with high levels of drug taking.

However, after telling the others in the group he was heading to rest, the man was found dead.

A toxicology report found a fatal amount of GHB in the man’s bloodstream.

GHB – known as ‘liquid ecstasy’ – is a paint solvent used on boats that can be consumed as a synthetic drug.

The Brit was found to have a level of GHB of 427 milligrams in his blood, over three times the level considered deadly.

Health authorities have been warning about the dangers of ‘chemsex’ parties for years – the orgies, as well as increasing risk of death or severe injury, are associated with the increased spread of sexually transmitted diseases and dangerous psychotic episodes.

