Can you help us to identify this unknown man found in Malaga?

The blue-eyed male was found with symptoms of amnesia – he has two bracelets which may have come from hospital.

He does not speak Spanish.

The people looking after the individual believe he may be German or English.

He appears to be able to understand written English.

He is 168cm tall.

He may be 38-years old and called ‘Steve’, or a name similar in pronunciation.

He has no tattoos or scars of significance.

He appeared nervous and on edge.

Do you know this man? Send information to tips@theolivepress.es