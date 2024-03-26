WITH winter turning into spring it looked like the mountain range named after snow was staying firmly brown and green.

But now it finally has a white hat on, with the recent unexpected cold snap bringing with it snow to the Sierra de las Nieves – after the clocks have gone backwards.

The rare sight of the snow-capped peaks was snapped from Ronda on Tuesday morning after temperatures dropped precipitously last night.

But ‘peaks of snow’ weren’t alone – many of Malaga province’s mountains were covered in white after the unseasonably low overnight temperatures.

Snow settled in the Sierra de las Nieves, Sierra Tejeda, Sierra Bermeja and the Torcal de Antequera National Park.

It goes to complement the heavy snowfall that has landed on the ski slopes of the Sierra Nevada in the past two weeks.

The wintry surprise has been a delight for some but a source of dismay for others, as it has interfered with the traditional Semana Santa processions.

La nieve cumplió en la mañana del #MartesSanto y llegó a partir de los 900 metros a la #SierradelasNieves, #TorcalAntequera, #SierraTejeda y #SierraBermeja, entre otras.



Imagen: Salvador López pic.twitter.com/dHB87l4CD6 — Storm Málaga (@Storm_Malaga) March 26, 2024

The provinces witnessing this unusual spring snowfall include the Sierras of Cazorla and Segura, Sierra Sur, and Sierra Mágina.

Reports have come in from Santiago-Pontones, Torres, Cazorla, Huelma, Valdepeñas de Jaén, Noalejo, and Los Villares, painting a picture of a region momentarily cloaked in winter’s last hurrah.

