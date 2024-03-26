A PLACE in the Sun star Jasmine Harman has been sharing her favourite spots on the Costa del Sol to eat vegan.

The TV presenter went vegan in 2013 after giving birth to her daughter.

Becoming a mother was the ‘catalyst’ for her plant based journey as Harman made the connection between her own experience and that of mother cows.

She told Your Healthy Living.com: “Understanding that mammals, including humans and cows, only make milk when they have a baby prompted me to research why cows produce so much milk.

“What I discovered was horrific and I wanted no part in it anymore.”

Now a Veganaury ambassador, Jasmine has eliminated all animal products from her diet and lifestyle.

She also loves exploring vegan restaurants and cafes on the Costa del Sol.

On Friday, March 22, she visited Pura Vita Vegan in Estepona, the town’s only 100% vegan restaurant.

Jasmine, who lives near Estepona, came into town to try Pura Vita Vegan.

Photo: Jasmine Harman Instagram

Smiling, she joked that her adorable dog, Astro, was ‘desperate to try’ her Romanian cabbage rolls.

Found in the old town, the restaurant serves up a range of cuisines from burgers to Malaga’s typical pil pil prawns.

Just days later on Sunday, March 24, the star visited La Vegana Taperia in Malaga city centre.

Spanish food with a twist as Jasmine visits Malaga’s only vegan tapas bar. Photo: Jasmine Harman Instagram

She posted a smiley picture outside the restaurant to her Instagram story, saying: “Malaga’s first and only 100% vegan tapas bar.”

The restaurant serves traditional tapas dishes such as meatballs, croquettes, tortilla, patatas bravas and octopus.

A long time supporter of Spanish vegan joints, Harman has previously posted about her love affair with Barcelona chain, Veggie Garden, which she visited twice on a trip to the city.

Jasmine often posts about the vegan restuarants she visits all over Spain. Photo: Jasmine Harman Instagram

She also shared Nibs Healthy Bar, a vegan restaurant in Menorca.

Harman frequently posts about her vegan lifestyle, sharing recipes on Instagram including pizza, salad and chilli.

The star has recently moved to Estepona and will be exploring lots more vegan friendly spots as she continues to settle in.

