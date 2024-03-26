PARTS of Malaga have woken up to a blanket of fresh snow following a dramatic drop in temperatures overnight.
Whilst low-lying coastal areas have experienced much-needed significant rainfall, Malaga’s high altitude areas have been hit by snowfall.
This morning, many of the region’s mountains were covered in snow after unseasonably low overnight temperatures.
Snow settled in the Sierra de las Nieves, Sierra Tejeda, Sierra Bermeja and the Torcal de Antequera National Park.
Snow was also visible from the cities of Ronda and Granada.
