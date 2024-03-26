Croatia has hundreds of tourist attractions and one of them is its beautiful beaches. This is not something that may come as a surprise. This nation has some of the most beautiful coves and inlets with bright blue waters in the entire Adriatic Sea. On the mainland there are about 1,700 kilometers of coastline and in addition to this there are more than a thousand islands and islets.

Therefore, you can rent a boat in Zadar or any other coastal town and organizing your next summer vacation by sailing the seas is one of the best adventures for this coming summer. It is certainly a different way to disconnect from everyday life, especially because Croatian beaches combine untamed beauty, as many of them are hidden among rocks and blend the surrounding green landscape with its easy access by boat.

In addition, it is worth noting how crystal clear the water is. It is as calm and clear as you can get to feel the breeze and the sun on your skin. From the deck, it’s easy to savor that crystalline quality and rejoice like a child watching the fish and seaweed dance with the tide. These are the best beaches in Croatia:

Ražanac in Zadar

If you rent a boat in the coastal town of Zadar, it is ideal to start with the beaches of the small town of Ražanac which has only about 3000 inhabitants. The landscape combines volcanic rock with sharp cliffs that offer a spectacle to the eyes. There are caves and caverns for kayaking and a beautiful white sandy beach just 100 meters from the town center. You could also enjoy an evening walk through town and visit local cafes and restaurants.

Zlatni Rat

It is probably the best known and most crowded beach in Croatia. It has been frequently listed among the best in Europe in surveys of specialized tourism publications. Furthermore, it is located off the coast of Split, on the island of Brac and not far from the town of Bol.

The strip of sand that protrudes from the beach seems to be sculpted by the tides and the wind, and that is what makes it so unique. It is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful beaches in Croatia. The strong wind may not be to the liking of many, but it allows windsurfing to perfection.

Sakarun Beach

Very close to Zadar on the island of Dugi Otok, this beach is a beauty. It is on the western coast of the island of Dugi Otok. Croatian sand is very appreciated for being fine and very clear and this cove can boast its white sand reminiscent of the perfect beaches of the Caribbean Sea or the beauties of the Pacific.

It is surrounded by a large pine forest that gives it an impressive environment. It is relatively shallow. Therefore, it is one of the best in Croatia to go with family and children.

Stiniva Beach

This beach is on the island of Vis, near the city of Split. If you reach it by boat, you have to walk about 20 minutes up a somewhat lengthy slope. However, it is worth the prize. It is one of the loneliest in Croatia due to the rough road leading to it. That is why arriving by sea is the best way to enjoy it. It is only about 20 meters long, but what really distinguishes it are the cliffs that surround it.