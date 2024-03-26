THE Policia Nacional has accused three cosmetic surgeons of homicide after a British woman died following complications during a procedure at a Palma clinic in September.

It’s been revealed that one of the surgeons had flouted an order banning him from practising medicine due to malpractice.

The unnamed Brit suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest and died nearly a fortnight later in Son Espases Hospital on September 13.

PALMA’S SON ESPASES HOSPITAL

Her family filed a complaint with the police accusing the surgeons of malpractice.

One of the suspects, a 69-year-old surgeon and manager of the centre, has been arrested and another surgeon charged- both on counts of reckless homicide.

It was revealed in November that a third doctor involved in the operation had suddenly died and that he lived outside Spain after ‘many decades’ of work in clinics across Europe.

The Policia Nacional detained the centre manager on February 9.

The 69-year-old doctor was already in prison for other incidents involving medical malpractice.

He had been disbarred from any form of medicine or running any health clinics- something that he ignored as he was part of the team that performed September’s fatal surgery.

Officers discovered that in addition to the initial surgery, the doctors agreed to carry out a second procedure asked for by the patient just moments before entering the operating room.

COSMETIC SURGERY(Pixabay image)

The woman was not told about the risks involved on making changes to an existing breast implant.

She was told that no pre-op check was needed and paid the clinic £6,000 in cash.

The Policia Nacional subsequently discovered the woman had a congenital birth defect in her heart, and despite being aware of that, the surgical team proceeded with the operation.

Other irregularities included the patient signing for consent for the scheduled surgery even though the documents were in Spanish which her family stated that she did not understand.

READ MORE: