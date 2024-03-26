TWIN Alicante area sisters have celebrated turning 100 with another milestone just around the corner as one of their husbands will hit the 102-year mark later in the year.

All three are said to be in good health, with Manuela Lopez Ramal and Demetrio Torrente Gea being married for 77 years.

DEMETRIO AND MANUELA(Ibi Ayuntamiento image)

Manuela lives in Ibi and her sister Isabel is based 20kms away in Cocentaina.

They were recently recognised by their local towns with the mayors of Ibi and Cocentaina, along with councillors and town hall staff, congratulating their long-living residents.

ISABEL CELEBRATES(Cocentaina Ayuntamiento image)

The sisters are the only remaining survivors of an extended family of nine siblings.

They say their lives haven’t changed a great deal and continue to be active by doing simple household chores with the help of their children.

Unsurprisingly, their mobility is not what it used to be while Manuela’s hearing has declined but she still enjoys a full life.

Isabela also has same the issue with hearing but still shares her twin’s positive attitude to living.