THREE brothers have been arrested in Teulada for drug trafficking and getting supplies from narco-boats landing supplies on the coast.

Drugs totalling a retail value of €500,000 were seized in police raids.

The leader of the Moroccan group was registered as a self-employed cleaner and gardener, but Policia Nacional surveillance officers noted that his only business was drugs.

The same applied to his two brothers.

STASH AND CASH

The police said the traffickers were adroit in routinely carrying out measures to maximise not being detected, making inquiries harder to execute.

While raiding the home of the ringleader, his wife, 30, attacked officers and tried to snatch a baton, resulting in her arrest for attacking an police officer.

Over a €1,000 in cash and several doses of packaged-up pouches of cocaine- ready for sale- were found in her husband’s car.

Raids on three properties netted €42,535 in cash along with large quantities of drugs including 65 kilos of hashish and three kilos of marijuana in addition to 795 grams of cocaine.

A shopping trolley was full of drugs and took the goods to sales points as well as to other sellers.

The ringleader also used his younger brothers to store narcotics at their homes as he had several previous arrests for drug trafficking.

READ MORE: