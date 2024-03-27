A SWIMMING pool, a fully kitted-out gym, an astro turf lawn, a modern garden, valuable works of art, bay windows, a 670 m2 surface area and a €5 million valuation.

These are just some of the characteristics of the vast mansion where disgraced footballer Dani Alves will spend his time after being freed from prison following the payment of a €1m bail bond.

Dani Alves was released from prison on Monday after coughing up a €1 million bail bond. Credit: Cordon Press

The former Barcelona star, 40, will be free for the duration of an appeal he has lodged after being convicted for the rape of a young woman in the toilets of a VIP nightclub in the early hours of December 31, 2022.

Alves had originally been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison just four weeks ago, but his lawyers claimed he had already served a quarter of his sentence and was therefore entitled to the benefits of prison leave.

Alves inside his €5 million mansion in Catalunya. Credit: Instagram

Now, the Brazilian has swapped the misery of the Brians 2 prison where he has been incarcerated since his January 2023 arrest for the luxury of the villa he shares ownership of with his estranged wife Joana Sanz.

As part of the deal, Alves has been forced to hand in his Spanish and Brazilian passports so he cannot leave the country, and must appear in front of court every Friday.

The exterior of Alves’ property, protected by security.

A stony-faced Alves was taken to his luxury property in Esplugues de Llobregat on Monday, a short drive west of Barcelona.

Alves will be sure to enjoy parties inside his luxury pad. Credit: Instagram

Shortly after, a delivery of burgers and a bouquet of flowers arrived, fuelling speculation that Alves’ model ex-wife, who gave evidence in his favour during the trial, may have been waiting for him at the bunker mansion.

Social media posts shared by both Alves and his former partner reveal snippets of the life the highly-decorated footballer will live after his release.

He can also work on his fitness in his large garden which includes a swimming pool. Credit: Instagram

The €5 million pad lays claim to a sprawling, modern garden including a swimming pool and a lawn fully fit with astro turf.

Inside, Alves can use his own gym to burn off some energy and get back into shape.

A view of the exterior of the villa Alves shares with his estranged wife, Joana Sanz. Credit: Instagram

An open layout will allow Brazil’s third most-capped international player to host parties and social events with friends and family in celebration of his unexpected release.

He will also be able to gaze at some of the valuable works of art that adorn his walls, or relax on the designer furniture littered throughout the property.

The interior of the property includes a fully-fitted gym. Credit: Instagram

One thing is for sure – he will live a far more glamorous life than he has done for the past 14 months in a small Catalan cell under lock and key.

