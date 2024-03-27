Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital has opened new clinics dedicated to Clinical Analysis and Nursing with the intention of improving the quality of care for patients.

The recently inaugurated facilities are located in Singlehome, an independent building located just a few metres from the hospital on the same street, Avenida Severo Ochoa, number 28 in Marbella.

The opening of this new area reinforces the hospital´s commitment to offer a comfortable space, the latest technology and the best quality care possible for patients in order to guarantee the best possible care service.

“It gives us great satisfaction to provide our patients with these new, high standard facilities in order to provide quality healthcare and improve the experience of our patients,” says Salvi Rodríguez, Outpatients’ Supervisor.

This new space, with a surface area of 500 square metres, is home to an admission area, waiting room and multi-purpose consultation room for Nursing/Clinical Analysis.

All patients with appointments for Clinical Analysis (blood extractions, collection of physiological samples…) and Nursing Consultations (cures, intramuscular medication, electrocardiograms, vaccinations…) have already been transferred to this new location on the main floor of the Singlehome building.

As for the building layout, the facilities have been designed with an emphasis on accessibility, minimising routes and times for care.

As Rodríguez highlights, “on arrival at the building, patients will easily find the consultation room where they have been scheduled for an appointment. This, together with the optimisation of our appointment systems, makes it possible to shorten the length of the patient’s stay”.

The opening hours of the Clinical Analysis and Nursing Consultation at Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital are as follows:

Clinical Analysis: Monday to Friday from 8:00 h. to 13:00 h.

Nursing consultation: Monday to Friday from 11:00 h. to 20:00 h.

For more information:

Please visit www.quironsalud.com/marbella or call +34 952 774 200