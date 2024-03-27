IT’S not a sight you’ll normally see on a Spanish beach front. But in Marbs things are done differently.

So walkers on the Paseo of San Pedro hardly did a double take to look at this group in a fitness class.

Wearing what are known as ‘bouncing shoes’ or ‘jumping shoes’, the group of girls are out every week.

Prancing around to music of an eastern European flavour, they spin around in unison… Or almost!

Wearing bright colours and matching smiles it’s clear this is one fun, exercise hour.

The sport is apparently very good for you. And is an excellent workout, not just for your body but particularly your legs.

It is said to protect your joints and ‘improves your endurance for all fitness activities’.

It is also apparently a great way to train runners to strengthen and lengthen their stride.

San Pedro beachfront is one of the most popular places for Marbella tourists and locals to walk in the week.

There are normally anything from half a dozen to a dozen classes of Yoga, Pilates and other keep fit type classes taking place.

There are also kids football classes on the beach, as well as volleyball, and a big muscle beach area for bodybuilders.

Get fit Marbella-style!

Beach strollers in San Pedro are entertained by this troupe of weekly bouncing girls.

Known as jumping shoes, they are a great form of exercise in an hour long class accompanied by equally bouncy techno music. pic.twitter.com/q8V8WMrvvB — The Olive Press (@olivepress) March 27, 2024

Despite the rather inclement weather this week, there were hundreds of people taking the air.

