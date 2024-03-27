PROSECUTORS want former Spanish FA president, Luis Rubiales, to get a one-year jail term for sexual assault after his infamous non-consensual kiss given to footballer Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales kissed the player after last August’s World Cup final victory over England in Sydney.

In addition, the prosecution wants Rubiales to receive an 18 month sentence for coercion and to pay Hermoso €50.000 in compensation for the kiss.

RUBIALES FACING TWO CHARGES

Albert Luque, sports director of the Spanish FA, former women’s coach Jorge Vilda, and marketing director Ruben Rivera have also been charged with coercion, and 18 month prison terms are demanded for all three.

All four coercion defendants would also have pay a total of €50,000 in compensation if convicted.

The coercion refers to intimidation suffered by Hermoso after she went public with her allegations and Spanish FA officials trying to get her to retract her comments about Rubiales.

JENNI HERMOSO

The prosecutor’s office also wants the the four defendants to be prohibited from communicating with Jenni Hermoso, as well as being barred from approaching her or staying in her vicinity within a radius of 200 metres for seven years and six months in the case of Rubiales- four years in the other three cases.

In addition, the prosecutor wants all four men to be disqualified from having any work to do with sport if convicted and during the duration of their sentences.

