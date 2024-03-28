5 bedroom Villa for sale in Javea / Xabia - € 685,000

Villa Javea / Xàbia, Alicante 5 beds 3 baths € 685,000

Fully renovated in 2018, this beautiful traditional villa is located in the quiet Balcon al Mar area, just a stone's throw from several idyllic beaches such as Granadella, Ambolo and Portichol. The villa extends over three floors, with a spacious roof terrace on the fourth floor. Both from the roof terrace and the house you can enjoy the beautiful sea views. On the street side, there is a garage and a carport. A few steps lead to the front door where you enter the ground floor. This floor consists of a hall, a modern kitchen, a living room with a fireplace, a dining room, two double… See full property details