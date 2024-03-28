LOCALS on the Canary Islands are fuming after a German graffiti artist proudly left his mark at beauty spots across the holiday destination.

An Instagram account called Markant.berlin uploaded a video of the man’s activities on December 23, however it has only caught wind in Spain this week.

The clip shows the artist arriving to Gran Canaria by plane before entering a paint store to stock up on supplies.

Nos envían este vídeo desde Instagram, donde se ve a un turista alemán que, desde que llega, solo se dedica a pintarrajear la isla, es decir, turismo vandálico…? pic.twitter.com/V7kbYIHAwO — Mi playa de Las Canteras ? (@LasCanteras) March 27, 2024

A series of clips then show him leaving his signature across the island, including signs to Tiritaña beach, walls and a large mural.

A Spanish account on X named ‘Mi Playa de las Canteras’, shared the video, writing: “They sent us this video from Instagram, where you can see a German tourist who, since he arrived, is only dedicated to defacing the island… vandal tourism.”

There are calls on social media for the artist to be arrested.

His actions of daubing graffiti in natural areas can bring huge fines of up to €200,000 – for the most serious offenders.