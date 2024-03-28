PASSENGERS starting their Easter getaway had to put up with long queues at Alicante-Elche airport on Thursday due to a strike by security staff.

The hour-long walkout started at 8.30am and was called by the CCOO union in protest at working conditions.

Partial strikes have been declared through to September 1 in two time slots- 8.30am to 9.30am and 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

The CCOO union said that long queues were formed going into the security check area with six lanes operating for passengers.

QUEUING UP(CCOO union image)

Carlos Anton from the airport’s security works council said: “There have been delays but nobody missed their flight.”

People standing in line took over 20 minutes initially to be checked due to a lack of staff but that was cut down to 10 minutes- generally the average waiting time during busy periods.

Airport operator Aena said that the security controls were ‘working normally and smoothly’.

Labour laws mean that an 85% minimal staffed service has to be provided.

The CCOO said there could be greater disruption on Good Friday because of higher passenger numbers compared to Thursday, with an estimate of up to 35,000 travellers.

Union demands include changes to shift patterns and longer breaks.