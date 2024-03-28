STORM Nelson has taken four lives in Spain today as harsh weather continues to batter the country with rain and strong winds.

The latest deaths to be announced took place on the coast of Tarragona, near Barcelona.

Two swimmers came into trouble near the Forti de la Reina and were unable to get out of the sea and drowned.

One of the victims is a boy, reports La Vanguardia. Witnesses claimed a man jumped in to try and save him but lost his life in the process.

Meanwhile, two other victims died this Thursday in the Asturian municipalities of Muros de Nalon and Cudillero.

Police in Burgos, where trees have been collapsing due to strong winds

According to the Asturian Emergency Services, local fire and rescue services used a helicopter to recover the dead body of a man in the San Esteban river in Muros del Nalon.

It is believed the man, who was a tourist, had fallen in the sea at the jetty due to strong winds.

The body was removed using a crane and 30 metres of cable.

Guardia Civil agents then took over the movement of the deceased man’s body.

Emergency services received a call at 1pm, when the man had just fallen into the sea.

Despite attempts to save the him, he was found already deceased.

Just before this incident, at 12:59 pm, emergency services had received another call from Cudillero port.

In this case, the woman had fallen into the sea and was being repeatedly thrashed against the rocks.

Luckily, onlookers soon informed emergency workers the woman had been rescued by a small boat and taken to the port.

However, the woman had fallen unconscious and people were trying to reanimate her using first aid.

The Local Emergency Medical Attention Service (SAMU), soon sent paramedics to the area with an ambulance.

Unfortunately, after spending an hour attempting to reanimate the woman, they could do nothing to save her and they confirmed her passing.

Authorities have urged people to avoid any areas such as jetties, ports and coastal paths, where they risk being pushed into the sea by strong winds.