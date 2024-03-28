THIS is how to wish Spaniards a Happy Easter if you’re spending Semana Santa in Spain.

With Easter just around the corner, you may be wondering how you can wish your Spanish friends a Happy Easter.

Lucky for you, the Olive Press has all the tips and tricks you need to enjoy Easter in Spain.

Simply wishing someone a ‘Happy Easter’ couldn’t be easier.

‘Pascua’ is the Spanish word for Easter so just say ‘Felices Pascuas’ to greet your nearest and dearest during Semana Santa.

If you’d like to go a bit further, you could try: ‘¡Que tengas una Pascua llena de bendiciones!’, meaning ‘Have an Easter full of blessings!’.

You may also say: ‘Que la alegría de la Pascua inunde tu hogar’, which translates to ‘May happiness fill your home!’

Many Spaniards return home to see family and friends, so you could also try: ‘Espero que disfrutes de la Pascua con tus seres queridos’, meaning ‘I hope you enjoy Easter with your loved ones.’

Easter Sunday is typically celebrated with a family meal and if you happen to bump into any of your Spanish friends, make sure to wish them a ‘¡Feliz Domingo de Resurrección!’ or ‘Happy Easter Sunday!’.