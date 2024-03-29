SPAIN has restored its beloved Cine Senior programme granting over 65s access to €2 tickets across the country.

A royal decree to reinvigorate the initiative was approved on Tuesday, March 25.

It will enable 9.5 million individuals over 65 to benefit from cheap cinema tickets, only available on Tuesdays.

A huge €12 million has been allocated to the project in subsidies to cinemas.

It marks the second phase of the programme, which ran from July to December 2023.

The original project was a huge success, with a 49% increase in Tuesday cinema attendance compared to previous years.

That’s why the Minister of Culture decided to grant the project an extra €2 million.

According to the Cinema Exhibitors Federation (FECE), almost one million seniors used the programme last year.

Cine Senior is designed to undo the damage done to cultural industries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cinemas across the country can apply for funding from the project, expected to roll out between late April and early May.

