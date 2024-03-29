A GRANDMOTHER has been arrested by the Guardia Civil for running a drug trafficking operation in Valencia province.

The woman, 72, operated the illegal business out of her home in an undisclosed Ribera Baja town and roped in her underage 17-year-old grandson into her enterprise.

The granny was also found to have two outstanding arrest and imprisonment warrants out against her and she was detained along with her teenage accomplice.

During the Guardia Civil inquiries, they came across another woman, 45, who used her children aged 9 and 12 to help her sell drugs, including getting her eldest son to makedeliveries to customers.

GUARDIA RAID

Officers watched her home and saw the youngsters being present when drug transactions were being carried out.

Two properties were searched with €4,245 in cash and several doses of cocaine seized.

