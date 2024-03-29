AMERICAN authorities tipped off the Guardia Civil about a kidnapping where the victim was threatened with death if he did not pay his captors €700,000.

A 29-year-old Colombian man was freed from a house on the outskirts of Fortuna in the Murcia region on Tuesday after being held for five days.

Four men have been arrested- two of whom came from Malaga province- with three of them jailed.

ARRESTED CAPTOR

The victim was kidnapped on March 22 after travelling from Madrid- lured in by the prospect of making a business deal.

Last Monday, the US Customs and Border Protection Agency and the US Embassy provided information to the Guardia Civil that a Columbian man was being held in Fortuna, with the kidnappers demanding a large ransom.

The Guardia launched a surveillance operation around a property that was under construction and noticed an unusual number of people and cars.

They obtained a search warrant to enter the building and found the kidnapped man safe and sound.

Three people- two Columbians and a Spaniard- that were ‘guarding’ him were detained as well as the property owner.

The Guardia raid also yielded €15,000 in cash, a banknote counting machine, a baseball bat and a hammer.

CRIME SCENE

The freed Columbian suffered a number of injuries during his five-day ordeal and told the Guardia that he received death threats and warnings of reprisals to his family back home, including a six-year-old girl, if he did not pay them €700,000.

It’s not been revealed how the United States factored into his rescue or how they knew where he was being held.

READ MORE: