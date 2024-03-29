SEVILLA has become the first municipality in Andalucia to apply a new regional law to strictly control the amount of properties that can be used for tourist lets.

The Junta’s decree is about regulating tourist housing in the most over-saturated areas of the region.

The Andalucian Council of Colleges of Property Administrators (CAFINCAS) has welcomed the Sevilla City Council decision.

CAFINCAS president, Jose Feria, said: “This is responding to something that residents have been wanting for years and a first step to solve the problems of coexistence and gentrification that have appeared in some Andalucian provinces.”

JOSE FERIA

In Sevilla, the council will ask the local Association of Property Administrators to supply them with a list of the most regular complaints they get from owners communities about nuisance generated by tourist homes.

The city will also not grant any more tourist accommodation licences in 11 districts of the city such as the Old Town and Triana.

Those areas have holiday lets that exceed by more than 10% the total number of available residential places.

Jose Feria has now called on municipalities in the rest of Andalucia to follow through the Junta’s decree to regulate tourist housing in the same way that Sevilla is doing.

“It is essential that the different Andalusian municipalities begin to apply this decree that will improve coexistence and solve problems for which there was previously no regulation to deal with.” he added.

“Our group is the link between citizens and institutions, understanding that our work involves supporting the administrations in the development and compliance with the rules, and at the same time preserving the interests of the communities of owners.”

