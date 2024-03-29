A Guardia Civil boat was rammed by a narco boat off the Estepona coast on Thursday during a chase.

The Guardia vessel- Rio Belelle- was patrolling the water when they spotted several narco boats in Manilva, due to the storms.

During the pursuit, one of them hit the Guardia boat on the starboard alert, but the crew was uninjured.

BOAT DAMAGE(Guardia Civil image)

The Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC) has demanded ‘more patrol boats and staffing’ from the Government in social media posts, as the implementation of the Special Singularity Zone.

The Manilva mayor, Jose Manuel Fernandez, has already urgently requested that the Subdelegation of the Government in Malaga take ‘immediate action to end the presence of the narco boats used for drug trafficking off the Manilva coast.

He stressed that it ‘seriously damages the image of the municipality as well creating risks of the crafts landing on the shore’.

The Ministry of the Interior Presidency, Social Dialogue and Administrative Simplification of the Junta de Andalucía, said on Thursday that the national government and specifically the Interior Ministry, is showing itself as ‘incompetent and incapable of facing a serious problem’.

It added that the issue ‘no longer extends only to Cadiz province’ as far as Andalucia is concerned, but it also ‘affects areas of the Guadalquivir River, Sevilla and provinces such as Almeria, where drug boats take refuge’.

