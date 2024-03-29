SPAIN’S Sierra Nevada ski resort has been forced to close as it is whipped by 140km/hr winds.

Cetursa, the company which manages the resort, announced today, Good Friday, they would not be opening the slopes due to adverse weather conditions.

Winds of up to 140km/hr were affecting high points of the resort such as el Veleta.

Originally, they put back the opening time to 10:30 this morning, in hopes that the wind would die down.

However, they eventually decided not to open their doors for safety reasons.

Throughout the week, adverse weather has been affecting the resort, with delayed openings and areas closed off due to wind and ice.

But, the areas of Mirlo Blanco and Trineo will remain open.

Customers can redeem refunds on the Cetursa website or at ticket offices.