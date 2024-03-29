ONE of Torrevieja’s most popular beaches will get a full compliment of beach bars this summer after concerns that an endangered bird species might be threatened.

Two threatened La Mata bars will be erected once again after it was confirmed that they were not on locations used for nesting by the Kentish plover.

PART OF LA MATA BEACH

The Ministry of Environment has given the go-ahead following a pause in approval since the bird is on a Valencian list of threatened fauna species.

KENTISH PLOVER

The ministry’s Wildlife service said that though La Mata was traditionally considered as a Kentish plover breeding area, there has been no sign of any and that it has progressively abandoned the area.

The Valencian Environment Minister, Salome Pradas, said that the government is guaranteeing the use and enjoyment of natural spaces that are as ‘important as beaches’.

