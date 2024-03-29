A RESPECTED food publication has named these four Malaga restaurants amongst the best in Spain.

The roadsides of the Costa del Sol have much to offer. Photo: Sonora Beach Estepona

Malaga province is well known for its rich gastronomy but when most people think of dining out they think of luxurious restaurants, not roadside stops.

But, just because they’re next to some of the region’s busiest roads, it doesn’t mean these venues can’t offer quality food.

El Comidista, a respected Spanish food publication, has highlighted four Malaga restaurants in their list of the best roadside establishments in the country.

READ MORE: Chef wars: As Andalucia and Valencia battle it out to be the gastronomic capital of Spain… here are some of their best restaurants

Caserio San Benito

Just off the A-45 exit to Alameda is this surprising locale led by Esperanza Muñoz de Leon.

The hidden gem is surrounded by olive trees, giving the sensation you haven’t just come off the motorway.

According to El Comidista, visitors must order the pinto bean stew, described as a ‘total marvel’.

They also recommended the porra antequerana, a soup not dissimilar to gazpacho, their rice dishes and the migas, a dish typically made from bread, meat and vegetables.

La Butibamba

This restaurant offers typical Spanish dishes with high quality ingredients and traditional recipes.

It is recommended at any time of day for its reasonable prices and delicious dishes.

The food publication particularly recommended the Coin pork, seasoned with garlic, oregano, sweet pepper, apple cider vinegar, iberian fat and their mysterious secret ingredient.

It is found just off the A-7 in La Cala de Mijas.

READ MORE: These are the best restaurants in Malaga, Valencia and Mallorca – according to Spain’s prestigious Repsol guide

Florida Beach Mijas

Another Mijas establishment, Florida Beach has been featured in La Comidista many times thanks to its ‘first class’, ‘unique’ food.

The chiringuito offers ‘excellent’ rice dishes, fried aubergine with Ronda honey and fish.

Described as a ‘relaxed’ locale, passers by are advised to spend some time at the beachfront venue enjoying food by chef Ivan Cerdeño.

Chiringuito Sonora Beach

Malaga’s A-7 traces the coastal towns of the Costa del Sol so it’s no wonder another chiringuito has made the list.

Near Estepona in the Hacienda Beach urbanisation, you ‘must’ try this beach bar’s salmorejo potatoes and fried egg.

A typical Malagan dish, the sardine espeto is also recommended, alongside the sea bass ceviche.

READ MORE: Love fish? This restaurant in Malaga has one of the best seafood dishes in Spain after winning a national competition