MENORCA’S port of Mahon has become Spain’s third naval NATO base to add to those at Cartagena and Rota.

The decision to use Mahon was made after an offer was made to the alliance by Spain last April.

It will be given the status of ‘port with permanent diplomatic authorisation’ for the berthing and anchoring of NATO ships.

The new base will play an important role in the ongoing Operation Sea Guardian, focused on deterrence and protection against terrorist attacks, among other objectives.

Menorca’s strategic location, in the centre of the western Mediterranean and close to important European and African ports, coupled with facilities like fuel depots and underground tunnels, make the island a good logistical support point for the military alliance.

Mahon has already hosted NATO fleets and participated in international military exercises.

Experts say that Mahon’s designation as a NATO base highlights Spain’s strong influence in the alliance.

The most important role in the country is played by the US destroyers stationed at the Rota naval base, which are part of NATO’S anti-missile shield.

Operation Sea Guardian is the successor to Active Endeavour, initiated by NATO after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in the United States.

The objectives are to guarantee freedom of movement in the Mediterranean, prevent the laying of mines, the smuggling of equipment that could be used for the production of weapons of mass destruction, or acts of piracy such as those that in the Gulf of Guinea or the Horn of Africa.

Spain has been participating in Operation Sea Guardian for two decades and this year it is expected to contribute with a submarine, a maritime surveillance aircraft, a frigate and a supply ship, as well as a patrol boat with a special operations team permanently alerted to act in the event of a crisis.