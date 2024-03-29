SQUATTERS have tried to take over two luxury duplexes worth almost €1million on Spain’s Costa del Sol as authorities issue warning.

Photo: Policia Local de Rincon de la Victoria

With three bedrooms, sea views, private pools and padel courts just twenty minutes from Malaga city, these luxury developments sound like a dream.

The Rincon de la Victoria duplexes, each valued at around €1million, stood empty until Wednesday March 27, when squatters attempted to take over the properties.

At about 10pm, a neighbour wrote in the community Whatsapp group that he had seen an individual jump the wall of the urbanisation.

Once inside, the trespasser made their way to the houses accompanied by three others.

The neighbour at first thought they were trying to rob houses but soon realised the assailants went straight to the only unoccupied flats in the urbanisation.

They quickly alerted the Policia Local of the situation and according to Malaga Hoy, a witness claimed the ‘young’ squatters ‘moved about the flats as if they were visiting a friend’.

Local police that were patrolling the area discovered some of the group waiting outside the properties with their lights off, as if ‘waiting to enter a property’.

They fined one of the drivers for not having a licence.

Upon inspecting the buildings, officers found yellow signs on the doors, supposedly allowing squatters to know if the properties are occupied or not.

This method is also often used by criminals to steal from inside holiday properties.

Local Police reportedly took the names of the assailants before forcing them to abandon the duplexes.

The neighbours were ‘deeply unsettled’ by the incident and many have increased security on their properties.

They also criticised the urbanisation’s lack of security.

READ MORE: