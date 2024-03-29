NETFLIX have released the trailer for a dramatic real estate reality show based in Marbella.

The luxury real estate market on the Costa del Sol has exploded in recent years.

Streaming giant, Netflix is no stranger to this world, making hit TV shows about high-class real estate brokers across the world.

Selling Sunset, based in Los Angeles, have become huge successes, so it’s no surprise that Netflix have come to one of Spain’s most exclusive enclaves, Marbella, for their next property venture.

The series, Making It in Marbella, follows Swedish real estate brokers, Homerun Brokers, as they earn millions selling stunning luxury homes to the rich and famous.

It narrates the trials and tribulations of the firm’s young agents as they navigate their personal and professional lives.

Homerun Brokers said: “Step into a world where luxury meets ambition under the sun-soaked skies of Marbella.

“Making it Marbella introduces you to the vibrant lives of young Swedish real estate brokers at Homerun Brokers, thriving in their personal and professional spheres along Spain’s most opulent coast.”

The show is due to premiere sometime this year, but no official date has been released.

