3 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Guardamar del Segura with pool garage - € 175,000

Bungalow Guardamar del Segura, Alicante 3 beds 1 baths € 175,000

Do you want to live in a quiet place where you can enjoy the Mediterranean sun all year round? We present you this townhouse with terrace, private glazed solarium and communal pool located in La Urbanización Los Estaños, just 2 km from the town of Guardamar Del Segura. The property has a total of three floors and has three double bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes and air conditioning hot/cold, one bathroom, two toilets, separate kitchen and covered parking space with enough space to park a car, motorbike and even a storage room. The urbanisation also has gardens and a children's… See full property details