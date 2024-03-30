PROPERTY prices in the Malaga province reached an all-time historic high this February, according to the housing website Idealista.

Photos by Kostiantyn Li and Bas van der Linden on Unsplash

The cost of housing in the region has increased by 0.5% since January, and a colossal 10.1% since February 2023.

The average property price for the area now sits at €3,113 per square metre.

Wealthy hotspots Marbella and Benahavis top the charts, with prices coming in at an eye-watering €4,526/m2 and €4,402/m2 respectively.

The greatest percentage increase over the past 12 months was in Algarrobo Costa, according to the popular website, with prices going up by 18.1%.

Below is the complete list, featuring the price per square metre for property, and the percentage increase in comparison with February of last year:

1 – Marbella: €4,526/m2 (10% increase)

2 – Benahavis: €4,402/m2 (12.2% increase)

3 – Istan: €3,812/m2 (6.5% increase)

4 – Nerja: €3,322/m2 (8.4% increase)

5 – Estepona: €3,280/m2 (10.3% increase)

6 – Fuengirola: €3,249/m2 (11.3% increase)

7 – Benalmadena: €3,079/m2 (15.1% increase)

8 – Torremolinos: €2,911/m2 (14.4% increase)

9 – Algarrobo Costa: €2,793/m2 (18.1% increase)

10 – Mijas: €2,768/m2 (12.1% increase)

READ MORE: