PROPERTY prices in the Malaga province reached an all-time historic high this February, according to the housing website Idealista.
The cost of housing in the region has increased by 0.5% since January, and a colossal 10.1% since February 2023.
The average property price for the area now sits at €3,113 per square metre.
Wealthy hotspots Marbella and Benahavis top the charts, with prices coming in at an eye-watering €4,526/m2 and €4,402/m2 respectively.
The greatest percentage increase over the past 12 months was in Algarrobo Costa, according to the popular website, with prices going up by 18.1%.
Below is the complete list, featuring the price per square metre for property, and the percentage increase in comparison with February of last year:
1 – Marbella: €4,526/m2 (10% increase)
2 – Benahavis: €4,402/m2 (12.2% increase)
3 – Istan: €3,812/m2 (6.5% increase)
4 – Nerja: €3,322/m2 (8.4% increase)
5 – Estepona: €3,280/m2 (10.3% increase)
6 – Fuengirola: €3,249/m2 (11.3% increase)
7 – Benalmadena: €3,079/m2 (15.1% increase)
8 – Torremolinos: €2,911/m2 (14.4% increase)
9 – Algarrobo Costa: €2,793/m2 (18.1% increase)
10 – Mijas: €2,768/m2 (12.1% increase)
READ MORE:
- How much does it cost to build a luxury villa from scratch in Marbella? Property company creates a step-by-step guide – but you’ll need at least €5 million
- These expat havens in Cadiz and Malaga are among the most affordable towns in Spain in terms of buying and renting homes, according to Business Insider
- Renting out property in Spain? Why you must declare your rental income to avoid huge fines