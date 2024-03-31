Townhouse

Sóller, Majorca

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 720,000

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Soller - € 720,000

This charming property, located between the center of town and the orchard, is an old rustic house from 1900. It offers a pleasant and cozy atmosphere, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The upper floor provides the opportunity to create additional accommodation. It has two fireplaces and a diesel stove for greater comfort. In addition, it includes a patio, laundry room and a wine cellar. With many places of interest in its surroundings, this house is an ideal option for those looking for a home with charm and character in a quiet and authentic environment… See full property details

Subscribe to the Olive Press

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.