3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Soller - € 720,000

Townhouse Sóller, Majorca 3 beds 2 baths € 720,000

This charming property, located between the center of town and the orchard, is an old rustic house from 1900. It offers a pleasant and cozy atmosphere, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The upper floor provides the opportunity to create additional accommodation. It has two fireplaces and a diesel stove for greater comfort. In addition, it includes a patio, laundry room and a wine cellar. With many places of interest in its surroundings, this house is an ideal option for those looking for a home with charm and character in a quiet and authentic environment