HERE are 10 natural remedies designed to help you get back to feeling your best if you’re under the weather.

Photo by Jimmy Dean on Unsplash

While the recent rain is much welcome in drought riddled Spain, the sudden drop in temperatures has led many people to suffer from colds and sniffles.

Many regions are also suffering spikes in stomach bugs.

So, what can you do to help fight your symptoms in a natural way? The Olive Press investigates.

Vitamin C

Colds are a viral infection that produces toxins and free radicals in the body (unstable atoms that cause damage to cells, leading to illness).

Vitamin C is known to neutralise free radicals meaning that any cold or stomach bug you have will be cut short.

Although many people think of citrus fruits when it comes to vitamin C, bell peppers actually have the highest amounts of the vitamin.

Other foods with high vitamin C levels include; broccoli, tomatoes, kiwi and strawberries.

Echinacea

This herb, commonly found in the United States and Canada has been shown to boost the immune system

It encourages the production of white blood cells, helping the body to fight infections.

Echinacea can be found in many herbal teas or in tablet form.

Soup

Not just an old wives tale, soup has actually been shown to help with the common cold.

The warm broth can help to open up nasal and throat passages, easing congestion.

Soup also often contains many veggies and seasonings, providing important minerals, vitamins and amino acids.

The comforting dish is also thought to give a well-needed hydration boost.

Chicken soup, in particular, is an ‘excellent’ source of the amino acid cysteine, which can help thin mucus and help manage symptoms.

If you have a stomach bug, it’s very important to stay hydrated and to avoid many high sugar liquids, so a savory, goodness filled broth is the best way to go.

Ginger

This spice, commonly found in juices, biscuits and teas, is commonly used to alleviate nausea.

It has been shown to be effective for pregnant women and those suffering from cancer or motion sickness.

Ginger is also great for soothing inflammation and sore throats thanks to its antibacterial properties.

However, be careful not to ingest too much, as high concentrations of the spice can cause diarrhea.

Lean protein

If you’ve finally regained your appetite after a bad stomach bug, adding lean proteins back into your diet can help provide essential nutrients to maintain muscle strength, repair damaged tissues and restore nutritional imbalances.

Spicy food

Although you should avoid spicy food if you are suffering from stomach issues, spicy dishes like curry could be great for colds.

Spicy foods like chillies, mustard and horseradish are thought to help clear the airways and break down mucus, helping to clear a cold quickly.

Tea

Black and green tea are also great at helping clear airways.

Not only this, black tea is a rich source of vitamin B, which boosts the body’s immunity.

Meanwhile, green tea provides immune support and boosts metabolism.

Sipping clear liquids such as herbal tea can also help with dehydration from stomach bugs.

Fruit

When you are sick, replenishing fluids is a top priority.

However, there’s only so much water we can tolerate chugging everyday.

Another great way to get hydrated is by eating fruits as many contain 80-90% water.

Some of the best to snack on for hydration are: watermelon, strawberries, cantaloupes and peaches.

They also contain lots of vitamins and minerals, including fibre, potassium, vitamin A and C.

Yoghurt

This snack often contains lots of beneficial probiotics (healthy bacteria), giving you a gut health boost.

Research also suggests eating probiotic dairy products can help adults get colds less often, heal faster when ill and take fewer antibiotics.

However, some studies have shown eating dairy products can thicken mucus secretions, making congestion worse.

So, you may consider using alternative supplements or probiotic foods like kombucha and kimchi.

Potatoes

The humble spud is packed full of potassium, one of the main electrolytes lost to vomiting and diarrhea.

They are also low in fat and full of easily digestible starches, making them easily digestible for sensitive stomachs.

But, avoid having them with rich, creamy toppings, instead opting for a sprinkle of salt to replace any lost sodium.

