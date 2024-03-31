DO you love true crime? Here’s five Netflix series based on real life cases that will keep you gripped.

Everyone is talking about El Caso Asunta, the spine chilling drama due to appear on Netflix on April 26.

But if you can’t wait until then, the streaming platform has a wealth of documentaries and drama series inspired by real life cases to keep you going.

Here are our top picks.

Where is Marta? (¿Dónde está Marta?)

Photo: Netflix

This three-part series follows the disappearance of Marta del Castillo, a 18-year-old girl from Sevilla.

The teenager disappeared in 2009, prompting a national outcry and ‘media circus’.

Marta’s ex boyfriend, Miguel Carcaño Delgado soon became the prime suspect.

The documentary’s analysis of the case even opened new avenues of investigation.

It was also awarded a jury Iris Award for visual quality, narrative rhythm and exhaustive analysis.

The Playing Card Killer (Baraja: La Firma del Asesino)

In early 2003, Spain was rocked by a serial killer known by the playing cards they left at the scene of the crime.

Over a period of three months, six people were killed and three injured as the country puzzled over the strange calling card.

This Netflix documentary spans three episodes and contains insights from key investigators, journalists and witnesses.

The Asunta Case: Operation Nenufar (El Caso Asunta: Operacion Nenufar)

Photo: Netflix

Now being made into a drama by Netflix, this is the original documentary Netflix made about Asunta Basterra’s murder.

The 12-year-old was found strangled in 2013 with high amounts of sedatives in her system.

Suspicion immediately turned on her adoptive parents, Rosario Porto and Alfonso Basterra.

The four-part documentary was released in 2017, two years after the case’s final verdict.

If you enjoy the documentary, check out Netflix’s dramatic retelling of the case, available on April 26.

The Alcasser Murders (El Caso Alcasser)

When three girls from Alcasser, Valencia decided to hitchhike to a nightclub in November 1992, they never expected it to be their final journey.

This case, notorious in Spain, tells the story of the girls brutal kidnapping, rape, torture and murder.

The five-part Netflix documentary gives a detailed look at the case through interviews with people closest to the case.

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (Las ultimas horas de Mario Biondo)

Photo: Netflix

The death of Mario Biondo, the husband of Spanish presenter Raquel Sanchez Silva was declared a suicide by Spanish authorities.

However, the Italian’s family have long been pushing to reopen the case, suspecting Biondo’s ex-wife.

The three-part series ‘uncovers new details’ of the investigation including interviews with Biondo’s family and Italian investigators.

