ANDALUCIA’S emergency services have responded to 20 calls due to flooding and landslides in the Malaga province caused by Storm Nelson, which has brought heavy wind, snow and torrential rain to much of the peninsula since last week.

Throughout Andalucia, the Junta reported a total of 120 wind and rain-related incidents between midnight and 6pm on Saturday, the majority of which occurring in the provinces of Malaga, Sevilla, Granada, Cadiz.

All provinces in Andalucia except Huelva maintain weather advisories through Sunday evening, with wind advisories in Malaga, Almeria, Cadiz, Granada until at least 6pm.

In Malaga, municipalities recording damages Easter weekend included Rincón de la Victoria, Fuengirola, Marbella, and Malaga city, though none have resulted in serious injuries, reported Malaga hoy.

The majority of incidents were a result of overflowing rivers or landslides causing road blockages.

Storm Nelson caused small landslides throughout the Malaga province this weekend, leading to brief road blockages and the deployment of cleanup crews. Photo via AxarquiaPlus Facebook.

Bursting tunnels and racing waters could be seen throughout the province over the weekend, with heavy flows in the Alcazar River uprooting pipes in Alcaucin, causing the regions of Las Ruinas, Molino Barco, Los Cortijos, La Hoya El Pozo, Las Escalerillas, La Catana and Los Kikos to be left without water supply Saturday.

Along the coast near Lagos, heavy rains caused the sea to spill onto the N340 highway, briefly blocking traffic.

Rockslides also tumbled onto the road near Lagos and Mezquitilla, forcing the local government to deploy cleanup crews Saturday and Sunday.

Photo via AxarquiaPlus Facebook.

Water from the overflowing river could be seen rushing past houses and through trees in Alcaucin, while the ground floor of a house flooded in Marbella and streets were inundated in Rincon de la Victoria, Malaga Hoy reported.

Rockslides in Iznate caused disruptions on the Iznate-Cajiz and Iznate-Benamocarra roads, and on the MA-126 highway connecting the towns of Canillas de Aceituno and Sedella, falling rocks cut off access and cleanup crews were deployed.

Storm Nelson, which is expected to dissipate this week, has left at least four dead in Spain.

READ MORE