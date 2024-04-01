TRAGEDY on the Costa del Sol as at least 12 dogs are killed by a fire at a kennel.

The incident took place this Sunday, March 31.

Firefighters still don’t know the cause of the blaze, which broke out in the Picadero la Ermita, in the San Alberto neighbourhood.

At least 12 hunting dogs died in the fire, after the building’s roof collapsed.

Policia Local and Nacional attended the scene, alongside Parque Central firefighters.

Emergency services confirmed they let most of the dogs out by opening the main doors and saved two more with ‘serious burns’.

Most of the dogs were Warren hounds, also known as ‘Podencos’.

Their owners were quickly advised to come pick up their pups.