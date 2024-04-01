A VARIETY of endangered exotic animals including Nile crocodiles, an African spurred tortoise and a Burmese python have been rescued over the last year by the Guardia Civil’s environment unit- Seprona.

The two crocodiles- both measuring two metres- were removed by officers from an El Moralet farm in August.

RESCUED CROC

The owner didn’t have an import certificate or one for breeding in captivity.

The Seprona statement said: “At the end of 2023, a two-metre-long Burmese python was found in Alicante City while the African spurred tortoise weighing 25 kilos had been abandoned in Calpe’s Sierra de Olta mountains.”

Other finds included a burrowing parrot, which is native to Patagonia, and a Venezuelan blood-eared parakeet- both of whom were spotted by people on public roads.

“The rescued animals were taken to different rehabilitation centres, lodges and parks where specialists were able to evaluate their condition and provide the required treatment,” Seprona said.

BURROWING PARROT

“These facilities also offer the food, space and care needed to ensure each of the species can enjoy an optimal quality of life,” it added.

The Guardia has launched a number of investigations to find the owners and determine whether they had the necessary paperwork to keep the animals.

“If the owners cannot provide a legitimate reason or certificates permitting them to breed animals in captivity, they will face fines of up to €6,000 and could face charges relating to the protection of wild flora and fauna,” a Seprona statement said.

