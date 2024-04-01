RESERVOIRS in Malaga are only 24% full despite days of rain, prompting government officials to extend their call for ‘responsible water usage’ as drought continues.

The Guadalteba river in Feburary laid bare the extent of the drought in Andalucia. Photo: Cordon Press.

The Costa del Sol turned into the Costa del Rain last week, as Storm Nelson battered the region.

While it forced many Easter celebrations to be called off, many believers thanked God for the downpour, a much needed boost in the face of ongoing drought.

Malaga’s seven reservoirs have gained 31.34 hectometres, taking them from an average of 18 to 24% full.

La Concepcion, which supplies water to the west coast, has gained 11.28 hectometres, now standing at 55% capacity.

Meanwhile, La Viñuela has gone up 10 hectometres and is now 16% full.

The reservoir supplies the Axarquia area, where locals have been dealing with a serious drought since the start of the year.

At one point, it reached a 7% low.

The latest reported figures for each reservoir, as of Monday, April 1, are as follows: La Concepcion (54.51%), Casasola (29%), El Limonero (20.5%), La Viñuela (16%), Guadalteba (22.4%), Guadalhorce (17%), Conde de Guadalhorce (30.6%).

Although the situation has improved, reservoir levels are still far from where they should be.

In the last ten years, La Viñuela has had an average level of 69hm³, but it currently stands at 26.

Similarly, Guadalteba has a 105.96 hm³ average compared to its current level: 33.74hm³.

Altogether, Malaga’s reservoirs are 81 hm³ behind last year’s 225hm³.

As a result, local leaders are still urging ‘prudence and responsibility’ when it comes to water use and many water saving measures remain in place.

The Junta highlighted it would take at least three episodes of rain like those seen in Semana Santa to recuperate the reservoir levels seen at this time last year.

That’s because Andalucia has been suffering through three years of drought.

Snowfall on the Sierra de Tejeda and Almijara may also help the situation but we will have to wait a week to see the outcome of the cold weather.

For now, Spring has sprung on the Costa del Sol, with blue skies and sunny weather set to continue throughout this week.

