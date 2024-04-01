A PAKISTANI fugitive wanted for the murder of his son-in-law has been arrested in the north of Alicante province.

The man, 43, is alleged to have carried out the killing in March 2022 during a dispute over him divorcing his daughter.

An International Arrest Warrant was issued by Interpol after the assailant fled to Spain and subsequently Concentaina, where apparently he led a normal life and tried to stay unnoticed.

POLICE EN ROUTE TO ARREST

The Policia Nacional received information from their fugitive unit in Madrid that the Pakistani was in the area.

Surveillance was conducted to confirm he was the wanted man and was subsequently detained in a food shop.

He was transferred to the custody of the National Court to process his extradition.

The man faces life imprisonment back in Pakistan if convicted of the killing.

