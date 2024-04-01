EVER fancied a journey on the Orient Express? Andalucia now has its very own with the luxury Al-Andalus train due to launch next week.

The train takes travellers to all of Andalucia’s main sights. Photos: TrenAlAndalus

READ MORE: It’s fiesta season! The best festivals happening across Spain this spring

Spanish rail company Renfe has announced the high-class service will return to Andalucia in April.

They will offer services across the region including Jaen, Malaga, Cordoba, Granda, Cadiz and Sevilla.

There will be two routes, one starting in Malaga and finishing in Sevilla from April 7.

Yesterday, March 31, the opposite route set off from Sevilla to Malaga.

The Al-Andalus train is formed of 15 carriages, five of which are authentic from the 1920s.

They were built in France and were originally used by members of the British royal family to go on holiday in the French Riviera.

READ MORE: Getting to know Gaudi: The Catalan architect’s masterpieces you’ve probably NEVER heard of

The carriages have common areas, restaurant cars, kitchen cars and seven bedrooms.

You can choose between the Suite Deluxe and the Gran Clase rooms.

But beware, as prices can go as high as €6,700.

There are some 13 dates already available for the luxury routes until November this year.

The train will take visitors to each of Andalucia’s tourism hotspots, spending a day in each.

First up is Malaga, followed by Granada, Baeza and Ubeda, Cordoba, Ronda, Jerez de la Frontera, Cadiz and Sevilla.

Spring prices, including six nights of accommodation over seven days, are as follows:

Gran Clase Double Room: €5,600

Single person stay in Gran Clase Room: €3,900

Double Deluxe Suite: €6,700

Single person stay in Deluxe Suite: €5,000

Those interested can reserve their place by ringing +34 91 255 59 12, emailing trenesturisticosdelujo@renfe.es or filling in an online form.

Renfe also offers a special personalised service for groups of up to 64 people.

READ MORE: These are the best roadside restaurants in Malaga province – according to a respected food publication in Spain