TRIBUTES are pouring in for Robin, a British toddler who lost his battle to cancer after chemotherapy stopped working.

The two-year-old was diagnosed with a neuroblastoma last year.

After it was revealed expensive treatment was needed to save his life, his grandmother, a Mijas resident, drummed up a huge campaign for her grandson.

Elizabeth Parker confirmed the ‘heartbreaking’ news to Area Costa del Sol.

“He died peacefully in the arms of my daughter Rachel and her husband, Nick on Friday, March 15 in their North London home.”

Robin’s chemotherapy reportedly stopped working in Barcelona around a month ago so the pair decided to return to London.

The funeral was held on Friday, March 22 and was ‘an appropriate goodbye for a very brave and beautiful boy.’

Parker has thanked Costa del Sol locals for the support they showed the family in the last 18 months.

Rachel, who works for the National Literacy Trust, will carry on Robin’s legacy by installing libraries in five nearby schools as her son ‘loved books’.

