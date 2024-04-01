THE Telegraph has named these hotels the best in Andalucia and they’re in this lesser-known province.

When Brits think of Andalucia, they picture the splendor of Sevilla, the grandeur of Granada and the majesty of Malaga.

Although these tourist hotspots are full of culture, heritage and history, there are also many delightful surprises to be found in the region’s lesser visited areas.

One of these is Huelva.

Known for the Doñana National Park, Huelva is home to a rich variety of wildlife.

Bird lovers in particular will love the park, as it sees thousands of species from Europe and Africa each year.

Beyond Doñana, Huelva is celebrated for its pristine beaches, turquoise waters and stunning sunsets.

With much of the area along the coast, it is also known for its seafood and was even named home to Spain’s best cuisine in 2017.

So, if you’re visiting Huelva, where are the best places to stay?

British newspaper The Telegraph has named these five Huelva hotels amongst the best in Andalucia.

La Malvasa (El Rocio)

La Malvasa has perfectly mixed modern and traditional elements. Photo: La Malvasa

This hotel, found in the middle of El Rocio, is elegant and charming at the same time.

It is blessed with dramatic views over the Doñana National Park, making it the ideal stay for nature lovers.

The popular hotel offers a great quality visit at a reasonable price, promising you a relaxing getaway.

It is also favoured by the rich and famous, most recently the Colombian singer, Maluma.

The star famously loves horse riding so it’s no wonder he stayed in El Rocio, with plenty of opportunities to ride horseback through the sandy streets of town.

Mazagonia, Mazagon

Mazagonia’s terrace is the perfect spot to catch the sunset. Photo: Mazagonia Facebook

This four star hotel has sweeping sea views from its pool, overlooking the Costa de la Luz.

Although Mazagonia has four stars, it still feels friendly, inviting and relaxing with a comfortable ‘chill out zone’ and deckchairs to enjoy the surroundings.

It was chosen by the Telegraph thanks to its great location, lovely terrace and gardens, massage services and spa.

Hotel Exe Tartessos, Huelva

A comfortable, simple stay awaits you at Hotel Exe Tartessos. Photo: Hotel Exe Tartessos

Despite being known for its nature, Huelva also has a thriving urban centre in its capital city and this hotel is right in the centre of it all.

Located on Gran Via, this hotel has comfortable, modern rooms and amazing service.

Hotel Exe Tartessos is the perfect jumping off point to visit the cathedral, unique Virgen del Rocio monument and impressive Muelle del Tinto.

Palacio Doñana, El Rocio

One of the most picturesque hotels on this list, Palacio Doñana stands out for its traditionally Andalucian patio and location just by the Santuario de la Virgen del Rocio.

The Telegraph described the accommodation, once a huge family residence, as ‘beautiful’ and ‘majestic’.

A boutique offering, the hotel decor is comfy, calm and traditionally Andalucian.

Whatsmore, the staff are very helpful and the quality to price ratio is unbeaten.

Parador de Mazagon, Mazagon

This parador has stunning views over the coast. Photo: Parador de Mazagon

Huelva has two impressive paradores and the Telegraph chose Mazagon’s offering as their top pick.

Once castles, estates and nunneries, paradors are grand old buildings turned into luxury accommodation by the Spanish state.

Here, guests can enjoy impressive sea views from the hotel, found in the middle of the Doñana National Park.

Surrounded by forests, visitors will have total peace and privacy.

The location also makes it easy to explore the park through a range of activities offered by the well informed staff.

