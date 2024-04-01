TOURISTS are being warned to stay away from these types of Spanish taxis or risk facing €600 fines.

Only use authorised taxi ranks, warns the UK Foreign Office. Photo: Cordon Press

The Foreign Office is urging British travellers to exercise caution when catching a taxi in Spain.

They advised tourists to only use licensed taxis or well known transport services.

Taxi services and rules can vary dramatically across Spain’s many regions, catching out unknowing visitors.

The Foreign Office particularly warned against using unlicensed taxi services.

If you do so, you could risk a fine of up to €600.

They said: “Only use official registered or licensed taxis, or reputable transport companies you recognise. Licensing regulations differ across Spain and in certain cities pre-booking is required.”

READ MORE: