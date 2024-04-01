A SWASTIKA and anti-government graffiti has been daubed on the front of the Socialist Party headquarters in Alicante.

The vandalism happened in the early hours of Sunday morning and included demands for the execution of Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez.

The Nazi symbol and the scope of a gun were painted next to his name.

The PSOE socialists pointed the finger squarely at supporters of the conservative Partido Popular(PP) and the far right.

In a social media post, they said: “The climate of hatred and tension generated by the PP with the far right generates fascist messages that make any sort of dialogue impossible.”

“They take society back to an unfortunate historical epoch,” they added.

The graffiti attack has been reported to the Policia Nacional.

Secretary-general of the Alicante PSOE, Miguel Milana, said: “It is a new attack on coexistence and on a democratic party.”

At the end of last year, graffiti with the word ‘traitors’ appeared on the building in an apparent reference to the government’s Amnesty Law deal with Catalan parties.

Padlocks were also installed to prevent access to the HQ.

Similar assaults on PSOE buildings in Guardamar, Santa Pola and Orihuela have taken place in recent months.

