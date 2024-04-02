A BRITON and an Irishman have been arrested over one of the dramatic shootings in Puerto Banus last month.

The duo are accused of pulling up on a motorbike to a restaurant in the Marbella resort and firing 15 shots at a unknown target.

Both men are said to be linked to organised crime, according to police sources quoted by local press.

Both men are pictured in handcuffs after being arrested by Policia Nacional

They are charged with illegal possession of weapons, falsifying documents, violation of immigration laws and more.

The arrests were made during raids of two homes in Marbella and Estepona.

Police also seized €31,190 in cash, a large machete and a revolver. Both men have been imprisoned ahead of trial.